Snowfall and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 22

22 December 2022, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfall and blizzard will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan December 22, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

«A deep trough of the Atlantic cyclone will bring snowfall and ground blizzard to most regions of the country. Heavy snowfall is expected in mountainous areas of eastern Kazakhstan at night. Western and southwestern regions only wil enjoy weather without precipitation today. Fog is expected across the country. Southern and southeastern regions will see ice-slick, while strong wind will hit eastern parts,» a weather report reads.