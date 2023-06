Snowfall and blizzard forecast for Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and blizzard are forecast for the Kazakh capital in the first two days of 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, blizzard and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Nur-Sultan on January 1-2. Black ice will coat roads in some parts of the city on January 1-2. Probability of storm is 90-95%.