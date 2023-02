Snow to grip Kazakhstan’s north Feb 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 7, 2023, Kazinform reports.

The country’s north is set to face a ground blizzard, while the south is expected to brace for snow and rain. Fog, high wind and ice slick are forecast countrywide, while thunderstorms are set to strike Turkistan region.

As earlier reported, mets issued weather warnings for 8 regions of Kazakhstan.