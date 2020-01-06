Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snow to fall across Kazakhstan’s north

    6 January 2020, 07:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is to linger one more day the countrywide with snow predicted in the north and northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

    Kostanay region faces on Monday fog, black ice and ground blizzard, high wind.

    Patches of fog, black ice and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

    Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda regions are to face today fog, black ice and high wind locally.

    Fog is set to coat Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued