Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snow to fall across Kazakhstan’s north

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 January 2020, 07:09
Snow to fall across Kazakhstan’s north

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is to linger one more day the countrywide with snow predicted in the north and northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

Kostanay region faces on Monday fog, black ice and ground blizzard, high wind.

Patches of fog, black ice and strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected in Kostanay region.

Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda regions are to face today fog, black ice and high wind locally.

Fog is set to coat Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events