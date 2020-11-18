Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snow to douse Kazakhstan Wed

    18 November 2020, 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is in store for most of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. However, the west and southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe fog,gusty wind, and ice slick, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Ice slick will coat roads in parts of Zhambyl region.

    Portions of Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Mangistau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions. Gust may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl region.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region