Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snow to blanket Kazakhstan on Tue

    18 February 2020, 07:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather prevails today in the greater part of Kazakhstan with snow falling across the northern regions, rain and snow in the south, and heavy snowfalls in the mountainous areas, Kazhydromet reports.

    A strong wind is set to sweep through Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s and sometimes up to 30 m/s and more accompanied by snowstorms, fog and black ice around.

    Ground blizzard and patchy fog are expected to hit today Karaganda region.

    A high wind, snowstorms and fog are forecast to batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan are to wake today to foggy streets and icy roads.

    Fog is to coat Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Atyrau regions. A wind gusting up to 18m/s is to sweep across Aktobe, Mangistau regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued