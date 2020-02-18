Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow to blanket Kazakhstan on Tue

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 February 2020, 07:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather prevails today in the greater part of Kazakhstan with snow falling across the northern regions, rain and snow in the south, and heavy snowfalls in the mountainous areas, Kazhydromet reports.

A strong wind is set to sweep through Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions at a speed of 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s and sometimes up to 30 m/s and more accompanied by snowstorms, fog and black ice around.

Ground blizzard and patchy fog are expected to hit today Karaganda region.

A high wind, snowstorms and fog are forecast to batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan are to wake today to foggy streets and icy roads.

Fog is to coat Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Atyrau regions. A wind gusting up to 18m/s is to sweep across Aktobe, Mangistau regions.

