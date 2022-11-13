Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow storm approaching north of Kazakhstan

13 November 2022, 10:37
13 November 2022, 10:37

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Atlantic cyclone persists in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing heavy rain and snow to the country’s west, northwest, east, Kazhydromet reports.

Mets also forecast ice slick, and high wind. Strong wind of 30 m/s and more is predicted to sweep through the north and northwest, while the country’s south and southeast ate to enjoy weather precipitations. Fog is expected to blanket countrywide.

As earlier reported, weather warnings were issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan.


