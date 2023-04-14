Go to the main site
    Snow, snowstorms and ice slick to grip Kazakhstan

    14 April 2023, 14:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow and high winds are forecast to grip the country’s north over the next three days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rains are expected to batter the western regions of Kazakhstan, while the northern regions are set to brace for rain and snow, snowstorms, ice slick, and fog. The northern regions will wake up to snowy streets tomorrow. Downpours, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in the south. High winds gusting 30 m/s and over are predicted to sweep countrywide.

    Ground frosts will form in Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan regions at nighttime since April 16.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

