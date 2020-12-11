Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snow showers in store for N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 December 2020, 14:45
Snow showers in store for N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have revealed what kind of weather will settle in in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, no considerable temperature fluctuations are expected on December 13-14.

Snow showers are expected to douse the north of Kazakhstan this weekend. Some parts of northern Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog. Chances of gusty wind and blizzard will be high in some parts of the country.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty