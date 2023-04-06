Snow predicted in 4 Kazakh rgns and capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Snow and black ice are in store for the five areas of Kazakhstan on April 7, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Astana city is to expect precipitation as rain and snow.

Akmola region is to brace for precipitation as snow and rain, fog, and black ice. Temperatures are to range between 0 and +5C at night, falling to as low as -3C in the northwest, and rise to 2-7C, plummeting to -1C with further drops in the northwest, at daytime.

Snow and black ice are in store for the region’s east at night on April 8. 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north and east of the region.

Kostanay region is to see precipitation as rain and snow as well as fog and black ice on April 7. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the north and eat of the region. The region is to see temperatures to drop as low as -5C at night, and rise to +5C with further drops at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect precipitation as rain and snow as well as fog. Snow, fog, and black ice are predicted in the north and east of the region on April 8. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and west on April 7 and in the north and east at night on April 8. Temperatures are to drop to -5-10C at night and range between -2 and +3C with further drops at daytime.

The south and east of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for precipitation as rain and snow, as well as fog and black ice. 15-20mps northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps/