Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snow may hit Kazakhstan in next three days

    13 January 2020, 13:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE issued weather forecast for January14-16, Kazinform reports.

    Cyclones are shifting across the Arctic coast of Russia and bringing warm and humid Atlantic air to Kazakhstan.

    However, the atmospheric fronts associated with cyclones, which are moving through Kazakhstan, will cause snowfalls, blizzards and strong winds.

    Over the next three days in some regions of the republic cloudy weather and snowfall are expected. The northern regions brace for snowstorms and blizzards.

    Dense fog and black ice are predicted for the southern parts of the country.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued