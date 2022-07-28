Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow leopards were captured on trail cameras in two national parks of the country, Kazinform reports.

The predators inhabit nine specially protected natural sites.

This time they were ‘spied’ in Altyn-Emel and Sairam-Ugam national parks located in Zhetysu and Turkistan regions, respectively, the press office of the Forestry and Wild Animals Committee of the Kazakh Ecology Ministry says.

Snow leopard was included in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources) Red List and has the status of a rare or endangered species in all 12 countries where it inhabits. According to records, there are nearly 140–180 snow leopards in Kazakhstan.



