Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks
28 July 2022 15:28

Snow leopards caught on trail cameras in Kazakhstan’s national parks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snow leopards were captured on trail cameras in two national parks of the country, Kazinform reports.

The predators inhabit nine specially protected natural sites.

This time they were ‘spied’ in Altyn-Emel and Sairam-Ugam national parks located in Zhetysu and Turkistan regions, respectively, the press office of the Forestry and Wild Animals Committee of the Kazakh Ecology Ministry says.

Snow leopard was included in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources) Red List and has the status of a rare or endangered species in all 12 countries where it inhabits. According to records, there are nearly 140–180 snow leopards in Kazakhstan.


Related news
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
3 Kazakhstani athletes to compete at Canoe Slalom World Championships
Kazakhstan reveals roster for Int’l Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances at int'l tennis tournament in Spain
Head of State receives Deputy PM Tugzhanov
Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
Kazakhstan grabs 2nd bronze at U17 World Greco Roman Championships in Italy
CSTO to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
1 Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
2 IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
3 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
4 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
5 Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

News

Archive