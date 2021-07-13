Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Snow leopard caught on camera in Kolsai kolderi national park

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2021, 11:20
Snow leopard caught on camera in Kolsai kolderi national park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The snow leopard has been captured by a camera trap in the Kolsai klderi national park, Press Secretary of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Ministry Samal Ibrayeva shared on her Facebook page, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Last year, the park’s cameras captured the Red Book animals twice - the snow leopardess with two cubs and two baby badgers.

The park is the habitat for 16 snow leopards.

The snow leopard (Uncia uncia Schreber, 1775) is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan. Their global population is estimated at less than 7 thousand, including 120-130 in Kazakhstan.


Nature    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events