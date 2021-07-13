Snow leopard caught on camera in Kolsai kolderi national park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The snow leopard has been captured by a camera trap in the Kolsai klderi national park, Press Secretary of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Ministry Samal Ibrayeva shared on her Facebook page, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Last year, the park’s cameras captured the Red Book animals twice - the snow leopardess with two cubs and two baby badgers.

The park is the habitat for 16 snow leopards.

The snow leopard (Uncia uncia Schreber, 1775) is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan. Their global population is estimated at less than 7 thousand, including 120-130 in Kazakhstan.