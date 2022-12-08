Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Snow leopard caught on camera in Ile-Alatau National Park

8 December 2022, 10:57
Snow leopard caught on camera in Ile-Alatau National Park

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A snow leopard was caught on camera in the Ile-Alatau national park, Kazinform reports.

The video and an image of the animal’s footprints were shared on the national park’s Instagram account.

In September 2022, Aleksey Grachev, chief of the theriology laboratory of the snow leopard monitoring center, member of Wildlife Without Borders, said that 23 snow leopards are inhabiting in a radius of 30 kilometers from Almaty, five of them inhabit within the city boundaries. From the middle of the 20th century, the number of snow leopards in our country began to decrease significantly, and by 1980 their population reduced to 200. Presently, there are approximately 140-180 snow leopards in Kazakhstan.The Ile-Alatau State National Park is located south of the city of Almaty, on the northern macroslope of Zailiysky Alatau. The conditions of the national park are very diverse, which makes it possible for a large number of animal species to inhabit it, namely - 270 species of vertebrates, and subspecies of animals: 48 species of mammals, more than 200 birds, 8 reptiles, 4 amphibians and 8 fish species.

Screen from video


Теги:
Read also
Doctor from Astana wins gold at Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships in Dubai
Kazakhstan is among top 30 digitized economies - Tokayev
Winter Charity Ball: Organizers raise over 80 mln tenge for charity
Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev
ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup kicks off in Almaty
Almaty to spend over KZT50bln on roads extension and metro construction in 2023
Over KZT10bln to be spent on construction of new water supply network in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
2 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
3 Floods in Lisbon cause 1 death
4 S. Korea added largest number of jobs in 5 years in 2021
5 Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center

News