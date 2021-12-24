Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snow, ice-slick and fog expected in north of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2021, 13:45
Snow, ice-slick and fog expected in north of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather and precipitations are expected in the northern regions of Kazakhstan on December 25-27, Kazhydromet reports.

The country’s north is to brace for snow, fog, ice-slick on roads, gusty wind and ground blizzard.

Air temperature will rise from -14-23 to -3-13 degrees Celsius in the west in the nighttime and -13 to +3 degrees during the day, from -17-33 to -7-23 degrees in the night in the northwest and -10-25 degrees to -2-11 degrees during the day. Mercury will be reading -20-33 degrees in the north in the night and -5-15 degrees during the day. Air temperature will decrease in the country’s central and eastern regions, northeast from -5-15 degrees to -10-25 degrees in the night, from -2-11 to -5-20 degrees during the day.

Mets warn of fog, ice-slick, high wind and ground blizzard in the country’s northwest, north, east and central part. The police department of Nur-Sultan urges all drivers to be careful on the roads.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year