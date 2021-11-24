Snow, high wind and ice slick in store for Kazakhstan Nov 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the influence of fronts the greater part of the country will see unstable weather conditions causing precipitation as rain and snow predicted to fall heavily in the mountainous areas of the southeast and east during the day. Only the west is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. Most of the country is to expect ice slick, blizzard, and high wind. The west and center are to brace for fog, Kazinform cotes Kazhydromet.

According to the Met Office, Turkestan region is to see dust tides in the north and west at daytime as well as high wind at 15-20mps in the mountainous areas at night, reaching up to 23-28mps during the day.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard, ice slick in the north as well as high wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps in the north and west.

Karaganda region is to brace for ground blizzard, ice slick in the north, west, east as well as fog in the south and high wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in the center.

The northeast, southwest, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ground blizzard, ice slick in the north and east as well as 15-20mps wind in the south and east.

15-20mps wind is expected in the north, center of Kyzylorda region as well as west of Mangistau region at night, east of Akmola and Almaty regions at daytime, north, northwest of West Kazakhstan region. The southeast of Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard, ice slick. The north and northwest of Mangistau region are to expect ice slick and fog. The north of Kyzylorda is to see ice slick.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for the south and east of Kostanay region.

The south of Aktobe region is to brace for ice slick.

Fog is to coat the west of Atyrau region.