Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snow, ground blizzard and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2021, 22:23
Snow, ground blizzard and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for some regions of Kazakhstan for October 22 and 23, Kazhydromet reports.

Rain and snow will batter the greater part of North Kazakhstan on October 22-23. Ice-slick will form on the roads in the north and west of the region. Ground blizzard and high wind up to15-20, locally 23-28 m/s will grip the region.

Karaganda region will brace for fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region locally up to 15-20, 23 m/s.

Slippery surfaces will form in the nighttime on October 22 in West Kazakhstan. Strong wind will roll through the region.

Heavy rain and snow will batter the mountainous areas in Turkestan region.

Kyzylorda region will face tomorrow high wind.

Fog, ground blizzard and ice-slick are expected tomorrow in Akmola region. Wild wind is forecast for southwestern and eastern parts of the region in the night.

Aktobe region will also brace for ice-slick formed on roads.

Strong wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s will grip the districts near Alakol Lakes.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022