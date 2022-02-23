Snow, fog in store for Kazakhstan 23 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall with blizzard and black ice are forecast in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Weather without precipitation is expected in the rest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions with gusts reaching 18-23 mps in parts of Almaty region.

Blizzard is predicted to hit parts of Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy conditions will be observed in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Akmola regions.

Motorists and pedestrians should use caution due to black ice on roads in Akmola and Pavlodar regions.