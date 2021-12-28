Snow, fog and blizzard forecast for Kazakhstan Dec 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to a trough of the Northwestern cyclone the greater part of Kazakhstan is to brace for snow and high wind with ground blizzard. Only the south, southeast and center are to see the weather with no precipitation. The country is to expect fog in places as well as ice slick in the southeast, north and west, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kostanay region is to see 15-20mps wind, accompanied with ground blizzard in the center and south, as well as fog in the north.

The north, south and east of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for 15-20mps wind with ground blizzard and ice slick. Fog is expected in the southwest of the region.

Almaty region is to see fog and ice slick in the north, east and south as well as 18-23mps wind in Alakolsk ozer area.

Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind in the northwest and southeast with gusts of up to 23mps.

The west, north of Pavlodar region are to expect ground blizzard and the west – 18mps wind.

Fog is expected in the east, center of Karaganda, north, south of East Kazakhstan, south of Kyzylorda, northwest, center of Mangistau, northwest, north of Aktobe north of West Kazakhstan, mountainous, sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions.

The west, south, and east of Atyrau region are to brace for fog and ice slick.



