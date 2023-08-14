Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan rgn

    14 August 2023, 18:14

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – First snow fell in the Nishniy lager camping near Belukha, Katon-Karagai district, Kazinform has learnt from the website Yk.kz.

    «Don’t remember snow fall at this time for many years of work,» says Vyacheslav Orlov, climber and head of the tourist camp located near Kokkol waterfalls. «It melted quickly».

    He went on to say that water wasn’t frozen at night, and that below in the area of Berelskiye burials it was sunny and warm.

    Notably, weather mostly with no precipitation is predicted in most parts of Kazakhstan due to the field of high pressure in the coming days. Only the northeast and southeast of the country are to see rains with thunderstorms due to weather fronts.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rain and sleet expected in Kazakhstan in next 3 days
    Lightning strikes kill 10 in eastern India
    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 31
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo