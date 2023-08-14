Snow falls in East Kazakhstan rgn

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – First snow fell in the Nishniy lager camping near Belukha, Katon-Karagai district, Kazinform has learnt from the website Yk.kz.

«Don’t remember snow fall at this time for many years of work,» says Vyacheslav Orlov, climber and head of the tourist camp located near Kokkol waterfalls. «It melted quickly».

He went on to say that water wasn’t frozen at night, and that below in the area of Berelskiye burials it was sunny and warm.

Notably, weather mostly with no precipitation is predicted in most parts of Kazakhstan due to the field of high pressure in the coming days. Only the northeast and southeast of the country are to see rains with thunderstorms due to weather fronts.