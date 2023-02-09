Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Snow expected in Tokyo, neighboring areas from Friday morning

    9 February 2023, 22:20

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Snow is expected in Tokyo and neighboring areas of the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan from Friday morning, the country's weather agency said Thursday, warning of disruptions to traffic due to possible icy roads, Kyodo reports.

    The snow, brought by a low atmospheric pressure system and a cold air mass, could hit central Tokyo's 23 wards and eventually turn into rain in the coastal areas in the afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    East Japan Railway Co. warned travelers that trains in the Tokyo metropolitan area could be significantly disrupted or suspended due to the inclement weather.

    According to the agency, an area of low atmospheric pressure is moving east-northeast from the southern coast of Japan's main island of Honshu.

    Heavy snow is likely to fall in the mountain areas through Saturday, it said.

    In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, snowfall could reach up to 40 centimeters in the mountain areas of northern Kanto and Koshin, 20 cm in northern Kanto's flat terrain, 10 cm in southern Kanto, and 5 cm in the capital's 23 wards.


    Photo: english.kyodonews.net

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan postmortems of COVID-infected patients finds virus stays in half
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan midweek
    Kazakhstan to brace for snow and snowstorms
    North Korea fires ICBM-class missile into Japan's exclusive economic zone
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022