Snow expected in Tokyo, neighboring areas from Friday morning

9 February 2023, 22:20
TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Snow is expected in Tokyo and neighboring areas of the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan from Friday morning, the country's weather agency said Thursday, warning of disruptions to traffic due to possible icy roads, Kyodo reports.

The snow, brought by a low atmospheric pressure system and a cold air mass, could hit central Tokyo's 23 wards and eventually turn into rain in the coastal areas in the afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

East Japan Railway Co. warned travelers that trains in the Tokyo metropolitan area could be significantly disrupted or suspended due to the inclement weather.

According to the agency, an area of low atmospheric pressure is moving east-northeast from the southern coast of Japan's main island of Honshu.

Heavy snow is likely to fall in the mountain areas through Saturday, it said.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, snowfall could reach up to 40 centimeters in the mountain areas of northern Kanto and Koshin, 20 cm in northern Kanto's flat terrain, 10 cm in southern Kanto, and 5 cm in the capital's 23 wards.


