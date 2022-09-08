Go to the main site
    Snow expected in mountains of Western Altai

    8 September 2022, 20:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain and wet snow are forecast for the mountains of Western Altai, East Kazakhstan region, at night on September 9, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Northeasterly wind reaching up to 17-22mps locally is predicted in Zhetysu Alatau Thunderstorms are to hit in places Kyrgyz Alatau. Northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted. Talas Alatau is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls at times. Northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to blow 15-20mps locally. The Tarbagatai mountains are to brace for thunderstorms in places. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to reach 15-20mps locally.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

