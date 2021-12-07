Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow, blizzard and ice slick forecast for Kazakhstan on Dec 7

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 December 2021, 07:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts unstable weather conditions are to linger in most of Kazakhstan resulting in precipitation mostly as snow as well as high wind with ground blizzard in the north and east. The country is to see fog and black ice in places, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the south, east of Akmola region is to expect ground blizzard, and the west and east of the region – fog and ice slick.

Fog and black ice are to grip the southeast of West Kazakhstan region as well as the north of Aktobe region at night.

The west, east, and center of Atyrau, most of Mangistau regions are to brace for fog.

Kostanay region is to see fog in the north as well as blizzard and ice slick in the south at night.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the southwest as well as 15-20mps wind and ground blizzard and ice slick at night in the east.

The northern part of Pavlodar region is to expect for and ice slick, and the northwestern part – 18mps wind.

Karaganda region is to see ice slick and blizzard in the north and east as well as fog in the south.

The north of East Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and 15-20mps wind.

Fog is to coat the center of Kyzylorda region.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog in the north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas during the day.


