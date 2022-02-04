Snow and wind predicted for northern and central regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions resulting in precipitation in the north and center as snow as well as ice-slick, fog, gusty wind, and ground blizzard on February 5-7, Kazinform cites the National met Office Kazhydromet.

Temperature is to range from -8 and 2 to -0-15 degrees Celsius at night and from -5 and 3 to -10 and 3 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, from -3 and 16 to -7 and 18 degrees Celsius at night and from -0-10 to -2-13 degrees Celsius at daytime in the northwest. The north of Kazakhstan is to see temperature to stand at -7-20 degrees Celsius at night and -2-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The center and east of Kazakhstan is to expect temperature to rise from -10-30 to -5-28 degrees Celsius at night and from -0-13 degrees Celsius to -8 and +2 degrees Celsius at daytime. The southeast is to see temperature rise from -3-11 degrees Celsius to -6 and +2 degrees Celsius at night and range between 0-10 degrees Celsius and 3-12 degrees Celsius during the day as well as between -3-8 degrees Celsius and -1-6 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas. The southern parts are to expect temperature to rise from -3-11 degrees Celsius to -5 and +5 degrees Celsius at night and dip from -1 and +13 degrees Celsius to -3 and +5 degrees Celsius during the day.



