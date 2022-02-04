Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow and wind predicted for northern and central regions of Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2022, 15:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions resulting in precipitation in the north and center as snow as well as ice-slick, fog, gusty wind, and ground blizzard on February 5-7, Kazinform cites the National met Office Kazhydromet.

Temperature is to range from -8 and 2 to -0-15 degrees Celsius at night and from -5 and 3 to -10 and 3 degrees Celsius at daytime in the west, from -3 and 16 to -7 and 18 degrees Celsius at night and from -0-10 to -2-13 degrees Celsius at daytime in the northwest. The north of Kazakhstan is to see temperature to stand at -7-20 degrees Celsius at night and -2-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The center and east of Kazakhstan is to expect temperature to rise from -10-30 to -5-28 degrees Celsius at night and from -0-13 degrees Celsius to -8 and +2 degrees Celsius at daytime. The southeast is to see temperature rise from -3-11 degrees Celsius to -6 and +2 degrees Celsius at night and range between 0-10 degrees Celsius and 3-12 degrees Celsius during the day as well as between -3-8 degrees Celsius and -1-6 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas. The southern parts are to expect temperature to rise from -3-11 degrees Celsius to -5 and +5 degrees Celsius at night and dip from -1 and +13 degrees Celsius to -3 and +5 degrees Celsius during the day.


Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
