Snow and rain to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 1, almost all the territory of Kazakhstan will be under the impact of cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts which will bring snowfall to most regions. A mix of rain and snow is expected in western areas.

Foggy and windy conditions, as well as strong wind and ground blizzard are predicted for most parts of the country. Ice-slick is expected in western, southern and southeastern regions.

Heavy snowfall will hit eastern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region as well as northeastern areas of East Kazakhstan region in the daytime.



