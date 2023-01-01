Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snow and rain to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1

1 January 2023, 10:31
Snow and rain to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 1, almost all the territory of Kazakhstan will be under the impact of cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts which will bring snowfall to most regions. A mix of rain and snow is expected in western areas.

Foggy and windy conditions, as well as strong wind and ground blizzard are predicted for most parts of the country. Ice-slick is expected in western, southern and southeastern regions.

Heavy snowfall will hit eastern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region as well as northeastern areas of East Kazakhstan region in the daytime.


Related news
President signs law on development of agglomerations
President thanks Kazakhstanis who worked on New Year’s Eve
Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide
Теги:
Read also
President signs law on development of agglomerations
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles with Pontiff Francis over passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
President thanks Kazakhstanis who worked on New Year’s Eve
Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide
Kazakhstan reports 181 new COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan records 202 more COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakhstan to brace for snow Dec 31
Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory
News Partner
Popular
1 January 1. Today's Birthdays
2 Snow and rain to hit Kazakhstan Jan 1
3 Kazakhstan reports 181 new COVID-19 cases
4 January 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide

News