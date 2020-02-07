Snow and rain to fall today across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by the north-west cyclone which causes rain and snow while the south is set to enjoy today, February 7, weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Black ice, increase of wind, and snowstorms are forecast to hit locally.

Strong wind up to 15-23 m/s, snowstorm , fog and black ice are expected to batter today Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

17-22 m/s wind is to sweep across East Kazakhstan.

Wild wind is also forecast to roll through Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Fog is to shroud Mangistau, Zhambyl regions.

Patches of fog are set to coat Turkestan region with wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.