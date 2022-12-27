Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow and rain to batter south of Kazakhstan

27 December 2022, 07:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today, December 27, weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

The country’s south is forecast to face snow and rain. Fog is predicted to blanket the north, while high wind is expected in the south and east.

Earlier Mets issued weather warnings for 7 regions.

