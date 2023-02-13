Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow, rain, and ground blizzard are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports. No sharp air temperature fluctuations are forecast.

The Atlantic cycle will shift from the country’s west to the east bringing mainly snow and ground blizzards as well as rain and snow to the country’s west and south.

Mets also warn of slippery surfaces.

On February 16 Turkistan and Zhambyl region will brace for heavy downpours and snow. High wind will sweep the country’s southern and western regions, while the north of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy the weather without precipitations.