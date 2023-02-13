Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

13 February 2023, 13:07
Snow and rain to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow, rain, and ground blizzard are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports. No sharp air temperature fluctuations are forecast.

The Atlantic cycle will shift from the country’s west to the east bringing mainly snow and ground blizzards as well as rain and snow to the country’s west and south.

Mets also warn of slippery surfaces.

On February 16 Turkistan and Zhambyl region will brace for heavy downpours and snow. High wind will sweep the country’s southern and western regions, while the north of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy the weather without precipitations.


Related news
Roads remain shut in 18 regions of Kazakhstan
32 road sections closed down in 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Cold snap heading to Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Much of Kazakhstan to expect precipitation over weekend
Bad weather conditions shut down up to 20 road sections in Kazakhstan
Roads remain shut in 18 regions of Kazakhstan
32 road sections closed down in 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Feb 24
Bad weather leads to traffic curbs in 7 Kazakh rgns
5 regions close roads amid slick roads conditions in Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 15 regions
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News