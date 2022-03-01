Snow and rain in store for Kazakhstan Mar 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of the country is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow, heavy precipitation mainly as rain predicted in the south. The country is to see in places fog, high wind, as well as thunderstorm in the south, and black ice in the west and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan is to brace for fog in the south as well as ground blizzard in the northeast at daytime, high wind in the north at night, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps during the day in most parts.

Pavlodar region is to see fog in the north and center in the nighttime and morning, ground blizzard in the north at daytime, and 15-20mps wind.

Akmola region is to expect fog in the west and south, and wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north.

Wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region as well as the east of Almaty region at daytime.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog and ice-slick in the south, north, and mountainous areas, as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest and mountainous areas.

West Kazakhstan region is to see ice-slick in the west and south at night, as well as fog in the west and north.

Fog is forecast for the west, north, and center of Atyrau, west, center of Mangistau, north, south of Kostanay, center of Kyzylorda, as well as the north, east of East Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.



