Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Snow and rain in store for Kazakhstan Mar 1

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 March 2022, 07:15
Snow and rain in store for Kazakhstan Mar 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of the country is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow, heavy precipitation mainly as rain predicted in the south. The country is to see in places fog, high wind, as well as thunderstorm in the south, and black ice in the west and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan is to brace for fog in the south as well as ground blizzard in the northeast at daytime, high wind in the north at night, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps during the day in most parts.

Pavlodar region is to see fog in the north and center in the nighttime and morning, ground blizzard in the north at daytime, and 15-20mps wind.

Akmola region is to expect fog in the west and south, and wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north.

Wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region as well as the east of Almaty region at daytime.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog and ice-slick in the south, north, and mountainous areas, as well as 15-20mps wind in the southwest and mountainous areas.

West Kazakhstan region is to see ice-slick in the west and south at night, as well as fog in the west and north.

Fog is forecast for the west, north, and center of Atyrau, west, center of Mangistau, north, south of Kostanay, center of Kyzylorda, as well as the north, east of East Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year