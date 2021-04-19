Snow and low temperature to return to Almaty by midweek

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Precipitation as rain and snow as well as frosts as cold as minus 3 degrees is predicted for Almaty city for the middle of the week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the cold anticyclone from the Scandinavian peninsula, causing rain to change to snow and low temperature in the north, will move past Kazakhstan.

Almaty city is to brace for partly cloudy skies as well as rain and thunderstorm in the afternoon on April 20. Wind is to reach up to 2-7mps in the city. Temperature is predicted to stand at 10-12 degrees Celsius at night and 21-23 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies and rain predicted to fall heavy at times are predicted for the city on April 21. Thunderstorm, hail, and northeasterly wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, are also forecast. Temperature is to range between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius at night and 7 and 9 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Temperature is predicted to drop in the afternoon of April 21 and to stand at minus 3 degrees Celsius at night on April 21-23 in places.