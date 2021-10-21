Go to the main site
    Snow and ice slick in store for Almaty

    21 October 2021, 12:04

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Steep drop in temperature is expected in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Almaty city is to brace for lower temperatures and snow in the upcoming days.

    The city is to see partly cloudy skies as well as rain at daytime on October 21. 2-7mps southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 10mps is to batter the city. Temperature is to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

    Clear skies as well as precipitation predicted to fall heavy in the form of snow and rain at night on October 22 are forecast for October 22. The city is to expect icy roads. 2-7mps southwesterly wind, gusting up to 10mps, is predicted. Temperature is to range between 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and daytime, further lowering during the day.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

