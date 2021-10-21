Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Snow and ice slick in store for Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2021, 12:04
Snow and ice slick in store for Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Steep drop in temperature is expected in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Almaty city is to brace for lower temperatures and snow in the upcoming days.

The city is to see partly cloudy skies as well as rain at daytime on October 21. 2-7mps southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 10mps is to batter the city. Temperature is to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Clear skies as well as precipitation predicted to fall heavy in the form of snow and rain at night on October 22 are forecast for October 22. The city is to expect icy roads. 2-7mps southwesterly wind, gusting up to 10mps, is predicted. Temperature is to range between 3-5 degrees Celsius at night and daytime, further lowering during the day.


Almaty   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital