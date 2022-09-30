Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow and ice slick forecast in E Kazakhstan Sep 30
30 September 2022, 07:22

Snow and ice slick forecast in E Kazakhstan Sep 30

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast September 30 in northern, southern and central parts of Kazakhstan.

Western regions will brace for rain. A mix of rain and snow wil hit northwestern parts, and snow is forecast in the east of the country, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast across the republic. Southern and southwestern regions will see a dust-storm, while eastern areas are warned of icy roads.

Fire risk is extremely high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, and Kyzylorda regions.

Astana: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 5-10m/s in the daytime, 2-7m/s at night, +6+8°C at night, +3+5°C during daylight hours.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +8+10°C at night, +15+17°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +8+10°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.


