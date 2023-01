Snow and ground blizzards to batter Kazakhstan Jan 21-23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 21-23, Kazinform reports.

The country’s northern, central and eastern regions are set to brace for snow and ground blizzards over the next three days. Weather without precipitation will persist in the west and south of Kazakhstan. No sudden air temperature drops are expected countrywide this weekend.