Snow and ground blizzard forecast for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 1-3 has been issued by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Due to weather fronts the northern, eastern regions of the country are to brace for snow with ground blizzard and the west is to expect precipitation as rain and snow with black ice.

The country is also to see fog and high wind.

The east and center are to expect -15-28 degrees Celsius in the nighttime and morning, while the rest of the country will not experience significant swings in temperature.



