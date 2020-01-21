Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snow and fog to shroud Kazakhstan Jan 21

    21 January 2020, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost all Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the cyclone trough which is centered over Archangelsk triggering off snow and precipitations in the south and southeast on January 21, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, black ice and wind gusting up to15-20 m/s are forecast to hit today Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar regions.

    Blizzard is to roll through East Kazakhstan with fog predicted in the morning and evening.

    Fog and ground blizzard are expected to sweep Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

    Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are to brace for fog and black ice on Tuesday.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued