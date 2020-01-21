Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snow and fog to shroud Kazakhstan Jan 21

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2020, 07:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almost all Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the cyclone trough which is centered over Archangelsk triggering off snow and precipitations in the south and southeast on January 21, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, black ice and wind gusting up to15-20 m/s are forecast to hit today Zhambyl, Turkestan, Pavlodar regions.

Blizzard is to roll through East Kazakhstan with fog predicted in the morning and evening.

Fog and ground blizzard are expected to sweep Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are to brace for fog and black ice on Tuesday.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
