Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snow and fog expected in most of Kazakhstan

    17 December 2021, 14:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to observe unsteady weather on December 18-20, Kazhydromet reports. It will snow locally. Ice-slick, gusty wind and snow storm will grip

    Mercury will read -5+2 degrees Celsius in the night in the country’s west, -1-13 degrees Celsius in the north and central part of Kazakhstan. Air temperature will rise from -5-15 degrees to 0-10 degrees in the nighttime, and from -5 degrees to +2+13 degrees Celsius during the day in the south and southeast.

    As earlier reported, a storm alert was issued for Nur-Sultan and 9 regions of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events