Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23

23 January 2023, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for several regions of Kazakhstan for January 23, 2023.

According to the met service, ground blizzard is forecast in northern and eastern regions of Akmola region today. Gusts of wind will increase to 15-20m/s in the eastern part of the region.

Northern, western areas of Pavlodar region will see ground blizzard and a 15-20m/s wind.

Fog will descend in southern part of Turkestan region. Wind speed in northern and mountainous areas will increase to 15-20m/s. Gusting wind up to 23-28m/s will hit mountainous passes in the morning.