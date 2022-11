Smetov wins bronze at Tashkent World Judo Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of Kazakhstan’s judo tem Yeldos Smetov became a bronze medal finalist of the Tashkent World Championships 2022, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.

Smetov, who competes is men’s 60kg, defeated Uzbek sportsman Dilshodbek Baratov.

Earlier, another Kazakh judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova brought a bronze medal after winning over Mary Dee Vargas Ley of Chile in women’s 48kg weight division.

Photo: olympic.kz