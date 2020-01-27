Small Kurultai of Kazakhs to be held in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s extended sitting of the Ministry’s Board Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev briefed on the measures taken to support compatriots abroad.

He said it is crucial to develop a concept of specific measures for socio-economic support of the compatriots living abroad. Firstly, it is necessary to hold at a very high level the forum of compatriots and the Small Kurultai (Assembly) of Kazakhs living overseas. Secondly, it is necessary to open 31 online Kazakh language courses and open Kazakh culture and business centres at least in seven countries of the world.



