Small grants for Kazakhstani media development

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 April 2021, 14:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The United States of America and the Republic of Kazakhstan cooperate on a wide range of bilateral and regional issues, including the support of Kazakhstan’s intentions to increase journalistic professionalism and strengthen the competitiveness of Kazakhstani media.

The Embassy of the United States is announcing a call for grant applications to implement projects to strengthen Kazakhstan’s media market through promotion of professional journalism standards, implementation of innovative approaches in gathering and sharing news, and supporting the development of peer-to-peer exchanges, the official website of the Embassy and Consulate of the United States in Kazakhstan reads.


Project proposals must address one of the following themes:

Theme 1: Innovative approaches for gathering or sharing news, particularly with younger audiences.

Theme 2: Promote professional journalism standards, particularly fact checking, verification, investigative journalism, and fact-based reporting.

Theme 3: Support financial sustainability of media outlets in Kazakhstan, including alternative sources of revenue, by teaching media outlets about different business models and techniques for growing their audiences.

Theme 4: Support the development of peer-to-peer exchanges or grassroots networks of professionals for higher quality reporting, ethical and objective journalism, etc.

Theme 5: Analyze trends in media consumption, disinformation/misinformation in Kazakhstan, and other biases.

For all themes, priority will be given to projects that yield concrete, measurable results.

Learn more about the funding opportunity and application forms: DOS-KAZ-NS-AEECA-21-006


